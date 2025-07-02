Joao Pedro breaks silence on Chelsea move after Newcastle United transfer snub

Joao Pedro has spoken for the first time as a Chelsea player - revealing the reasons for his move to Stamford Bridge.

Pedro had been the subject of much transfer interest this summer, with Newcastle United heavily-linked with a move for the Brazilian. The Magpies, who were also interested in signing Pedro three years ago whilst he was a Watford player, saw a £50m bid for Pedro rejected by Brighton last month.

As they pondered their next move, though, Chelsea swooped to sign the winger in a deal that could see the Blues pay near £60m. Pedro could make his debut for Chelsea against Palmeiras at the Club World Cup after the Blues confirmed his capture on Wednesday morning.

Joao Pedro opens up on Chelsea move

After signing a seven-year deal with Chelsea, Pedro spoke to the club’s website about his move to Stamford Bridge and why he decided to make the move to the capital from the south coast: “I grew up watching the Premier League, and Chelsea were a club that won trophies,” Pedro said.

“So, when you join Chelsea, you can only think one thing: to win trophies. Every competition, you have to think, 'I play for Chelsea and that is my ambition'.”

Chelsea were victorious in last season’s Conference League, defeating Real Betis 4-1 in the final to add yet another European trophy to their collection. Enzo Maresca’s side also secured qualification for next season’s Champions League with a fourth-placed Premier League finish.

Fabian Hurzeler’s reaction to Joao Pedro transfer

Pedro becomes the latest in an ever-growing list of players to switch the Amex Stadium for Stamford Bridge in recent seasons. The Brazilian spent two seasons with the Seagulls after his move from Watford in 2023, scoring 30 times in all competitions under Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hurzeler.

Disciplinary issues clouded his last few months at Brighton, however, after he was sent off against Brentford in April and then not included in Hurzeler’s final matchday squad of the season following a training ground altercation with Jan Paul van Hecke. Hurzeler, who had claimed just last week that he expected Pedro to be part of his plans next season, wished the Brazilian luck at Chelsea, describing the transfer as an ‘excellent deal’ for his club.

“This is a good move for all parties,” Hurzeler said. “It’s an excellent deal for the club, and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent.

“It’s also an exciting move for Joao: it gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season, and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer.

“Joao has given us some wonderful moments – during my time and before I came to the club – so on behalf of everyone I would like to thank him for his service over the past two seasons and wish him the best for the future.”