Joao Pedro.

A familiar face is back on Newcastle United’s radar early in the summer transfer window.

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro is a player Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing this summer.

It comes three years after Newcastle almost signed the Brazilian from Watford, agreeing a deal worth £30million with the Championship club. But the transfer fell through, Joao Pedro remained at Watford before signing for Brighton instead the following summer.

Since joining The Seagulls, the 23-year-old has scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Brighton would allow Joao Pedro if their £59million asking-price is met. It’s a significant sum in the region of the club record fee paid for Alexander Isak as well as the asking price of some of Newcastle’s top summer targets, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Joao Pedro scored 10 goals in the Premier League in 2024-25, though five came from the penalty spot. Still, Newcastle retain an interest in the Brazilian as they look to bolster their attacking line.

Newcastle United interested in Joao Pedro

With Callum Wilson’s contract at Newcastle set to expire at the end of the month, Eddie Howe is on the hunt for versatile attacking players heading into next season.

The Magpies are long-term admirers of Joao Pedro, who has continued to progress at Brighton.

And Sky Sports have claimed Newcastle are interested in signing the forward this summer but were quick to point out a potential stumbling block. While Newcastle would see Joao Pedro as a versatile alternative to Alexander Isak who can also play deeper or out wide, the player himself would only consider a move to a club where he would be first-choice striker.

While Isak is around, that’s simply not going to happen.

But it’s perhaps telling that Brighton are open to selling the player and didn’t use him in any of their final five matches of the Premier League season following a red card suspension. It’s certainly one to watch, given Newcastle’s previous interest.

Newcastle United Joao Pedro ‘here we go’ explained

Newcastle United looked set to sign Joao Pedro back in 2022 after agreeing a deal with Watford.

Fabrizio Romano claimed the deal was as good as done, labelling it with his ‘here we go’ catchphrase which is reserved for when a transfer is imminent. But the deal ultimately did not materialise as the player remained at Watford before signing for Brighton the following season.

Explaining the Newcastle ‘here we go’ update, Romano said: “For Joao Pedro, it was agreed upon between Watford and Newcastle on a permanent deal for around £25m + £5 in add-ons and a 10% future sales clause included.

“Full agreement with personal terms with the player. The real point in this was Alexander Isak.

“This opportunity came out of nothing. They wanted Isak as a priority since June and suddenly Real Sociedad decided to accept and let him go.

“That's why Newcastle changed their plans with Joao Pedro.”

According to Romano, it was a late U-turn from Newcastle once Isak became available that led to Joao Pedro’s move falling through. Given that Isak has since scored 62 goals in 109 games for Newcastle and is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, it was a decision that most certainly worked out for the best.