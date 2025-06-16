Newcastle United are ready to make a move for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro.

According to The Telegraph, The Magpies are ‘on the verge’ of opening talks with Brighton over the signing of the 23-year-old forward.

The Gazette understands Newcastle’s interest in Joao Pedro is genuine, having previously agreed a deal to sign the Brazilian from Watford in 2022 before pulling the plug on a deal in order to move for Alexander Isak instead.

The Brighton forward is said be open to joining Newcastle, having previously been left ‘upset’ by the failed move to St James’ Park three years ago.

Joao Pedro ended up joining Brighton from Watford instead and has proven to be a good piece of business by The Seagulls as he’s scored 30 goals in 70 appearances since his arrival. Now Brighton are looking to double the £30million they paid for Joao Pedro back in 2023 with a £60million asking price reported.

Brighton insider hints at Joao Pedro U-turn

Although Joao Pedro has previously been keen to join Newcastle and is reportedly open to a move once again, Brighton defender Igor Julio, who is close friends with his fellow Brazilian, has given some insight into the forward’s preference.

“Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, look for new things and take the next step,” he told Trivela. “It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here, we have to be honest, the club already knows that he said in contact with the report via video call.

“I told him that he has to think about what he wants from his career. In my opinion, if I were going to a Big Six team, I would go to a team that competes in the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win.

“I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It's because I've always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there. He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first.”

London club Chelsea are have also been credited with an interest in Joao Pedro so they could be one to watch given the player’s supposed preference about moving to London.

Joao Pedro ‘upset’ at failed NUFC move

After joining Brighton, Joao Pedro spoke about his failed Newcastle move, admitting he was ‘upset’ that the transfer didn’t materialise.

“I had this negotiation with Newcastle,” he said. “Until months ago, I was upset about not leaving. However, I said ‘now is my moment at Watford, I have to make it happen, since it didn’t happen, this time it will happen.’

“I made it happen last season and I think it was the best way for Brighton, it’s a club that gives opportunities to young people, it believes in us. I made the right choice, I’m very happy here.”

The summer transfer window is officially back open and will run through until 7pm on Monday, September 1.