Why Chelsea’s transfer regret is Newcastle United’s gain after £75m double deal

Joe Cole believes Chelsea could come to regret selling Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may not have been the window they needed at the time, but Newcastle United’s efforts in the 2023 summer window could come to shape how they line up for years to come. Along with Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes, who joined from AC Milan and Leicester City respectively, Hall and Livramento also moved to St James’ Park.

Whilst the pair took a little time to settle into life on Tyneside, last season was a real breakout campaign and both now have solidified themselves as Newcastle’s starting fullbacks and made their senior England debuts. Injury issues meant Hall was unable to capitalise on a brilliant start to the campaign, whilst Livramento ended the season in fine form before impressing for England Under-21’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair are only likely to get better as they play more and more first-team football, whilst Chelsea watch their progress with a feeling of what could have been. Both players came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, but neither were given too many opportunities in the first team.

Chelsea’s commitment to lavish spending in the transfer market has meant that academy players have been sold to offset those incomings. Hall and Livramento are two of those that have been sacrificed for new arrivals.

Joe Cole reveals Chelsea transfer regret

Whilst Newcastle United paid the Blues £35m to sign Hall last summer, Livramento was sold for just £5m to Southampton. Chelsea would have made money with a sell-on clause following Livramento’s £40m move to St James’ Park, but nowhere near the total they could have received had they allowed him to flourish at Stamford Bridge.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Joe Cole, speaking on the Dressing Room podcast, spoke about how impressed he was with Livramento during this summer’s U21 European Championship, speculating that Chelsea may regret selling the defender who would walk into the current Blues team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I watched him [Livramento] throughout the tournament and I coached him a few times at Chelsea. He was coming through when I was there,” Cole said.

“He’s a lovely lad, great ability. I remember doing a session with him on crossing and I was just trying to break down the three different crosses you would do.

“He had everything: big, powerful, great skill, great attitude. I was like, ‘Once you get to the byline you’ve only got three options: you’ve got the dink to far post, you whip it across or you cut it back’, and he did it on both sides, left and right.

“When we talk about the new model at Chelsea and we praise them… you’ve still lost Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, another top player. I don’t know how much money but they’ve gone out. Are the ones coming in [better]? Tino Livramento would get in Chelsea’s team now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was absolutely brilliant. If it wasn’t for Harvey Elliott getting Player of the Tournament, he could have been in the running for it.”

Livramento will be given extra time off before returning to pre-season training, whilst Hall is expected back later this summer as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.