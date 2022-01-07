The teenagers were on Newcastle United's bench for the fixture against Manchester United on December 27, with Howe missing a number of players due to Covid-19 and injuries.

And Anderson and White could feature in the club’s third-round tie at St James’s Park after impressing Howe in training.

“Joe White and Elliot Anderson, I think they’re very, very good, technical players,” said Howe. “I’ve been really impressed with them. Their attitude as well has been spot on, really, really good. I see a really bright future for both players here.”

Anderson – who made his first-team debut a year ago in an FA Cup tie away to Arsenal, and has represented England and Scotland at youth level – signed a long-term contract after turning 18 last season.

The 19-year-old – who forced his way into Steve Bruce’s squad last year – is on the front of the matchday programme for the sold-out Cambridge game.

White – who started out at hometown club Carlisle United, and joined Newcastle in 2016 – is out of contract at the end of the season, and a number of Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation.

Talks are ongoing with White, who is understood to be keen to stay at United.

Joe White playing for Newcastle United in pre-season.

White, 19, made his senior debut against Rotherham United in pre-season. He won praise from then-head coach Bruce in July after “catching the eye” in a 2-0 win over Burton Albion.

