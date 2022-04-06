The Magpies have lost their last three matches but remain 15th in the Premier League with a clear gap between them and the bottom threee.
Sunday’s 5-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur saw Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin return to the starting line-up following spells out of the side. Neither player was spotted in training on Tuesday with Chris Wood, Ryan Fraser and Matt Targett also absent though they are expected to be available for Friday.
Miguel Almiron missed the Spurs match due to illness but is set to be back in contention for this Friday’s match.
Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier remain sidelined with longer term injuries but are expected to be back in contention to feature by the end of the month.
Here is Newcastle’s injury list in full…
1. Kieran Trippier - foot
The 31-year-old fractured his fifth metatarsal after being stamped on against Aston Villa back in February and has had to wear a protective boot. He has since had a successful operation and has been for a scan to see his progress. Eddie Howe confirmed a minor set-back following the scan results but he is still eyeing a return by the end of the month.
2. Callum Wilson - calf
Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. He is still yet to return to full training but has been back on the grass and in the gym. Howe said Wilson is 'slightly behind Kieran but still making good progress'. The Magpies' top scorer said he is hoping to get 'a fair few' games in before the end of the season.
3. Miguel Alminron - illness
Almiron returned from international duty and missed the trip to Spurs due to illness. He returned to first team training on Tuesday and is back in contention for Friday's match.
4. Isaac Hayden - knee
The midfielder picked up a serious knee injury in December and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season having been left out of Newcastle's 25-man squad as a result. He has since returned to training with the squad and was fined £19,000 for a tweet following Newcastle's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea which questioned the integrity of the match official.
