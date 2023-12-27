Newcastle United suffered a third-straight loss in all competitions on Boxing Day when a Chris Wood inspired Nottingham Forest left St James’ Park with a 3-1 win and all three points.
The Magpies were deservedly beaten in front of their own fans for just the second time in the league this season and will now have to lick their wounds and pick themselves up for a trip to face Liverpool at Anfield.
But with a host of key players still on the sidelines - and expected to remain there for some time - can Eddie Howe expect any of his players to make a return on New Years Day?
Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current injury/suspension list and when each player can be expected back in action:
1. Joe Willock
Willock had made his return to the first team after a long injury lay-off, however, he then re-aggravated an achilles injury and has missed every game since the November international break. He is receiving injections for the injury but has been ruled-out until the new year. Expected return date: Manchester City (h) - 13/01
2. Jacob Murphy
Murphy dislocated his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund and would reinjure this just minutes after coming on against Arsenal a couple of weeks later. That injury required surgery and meant Murphy would face a few months on the sidelines. It’s likely that the winger has another month to go in his recovery. Expected return date: Aston Villa (a) - 30/01
3. Harvey Barnes
Barnes has been out of action for over three months since injuring his toe during the win over Sheffield United back in September. It had been hoped that he could be back before the new year, however, that will not happen and he may be set for a few more weeks on the sidelines. Expected return date: Aston Villa (a) - 30/01
4. Elliot Anderson
A back injury has sidelined Anderson for the last few months, just as the youngster was becoming an important part of the starting XI. A return around Christmas was initially mooted, however, that has now been pushed back into the new year and it may be another month until he is back in action. Expected return date: Aston Villa (a) - 30/01