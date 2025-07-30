Newcastle United injury news: Joe Willock left the clash against Team K-League in some discomfort as Eddie Howe’s side fell to defeat.

For the third pre-season match in a row, Newcastle United tasted defeat. This time, they fell to a 1-0 reverse against Team K-League after a very underwhelming display by Eddie Howe’s side.

Having on field matters to talk about was a big relief after a summer of off field matters dominating the headlines. However, by the time the 90 minutes were up at the Suwon World Cup Stadium, Howe was left with more questions than answers.

The Magpies rarely threatened the opposition goal and looked shaky at the back. The sweltering heat of South Korea aside, it was not a good performance from those in black and white and one that will undoubtedly be reflected on in the days to come.

Alexander Isak’s future at the club continues to hang like a dark cloud, whilst progress on the transfer front is slow, although Aaron Ramsdale’s move does seem to be nearing completion. Heading into the match, Howe had already confirmed that he would be without Sven Botman after he suffered an injury against Arsenal out in Singapore.

It is hoped that the Dutchman will be fit to feature against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. If concerns about Botman weren’t enough, then another huge injury blow in the dying stages of Wednesday’s game will certainly increase worries on Tyneside.

Newcastle United suffer Joe Willock injury blow

A hugely disappointing night for Howe’s side was compounded in stoppage time when Joe Willock was stretchered off the field of play after what looked like a worrying injury blow. Willock, who has endured a terrible time with injuries of late, had played the full match before that point and was really beginning to string games together and build minutes in his legs.

Willock immediately signalled to the bench holding his ankle when the injury occurred late on, as he was swiftly replaced by Alfie Harrison. Speaking post-match, Howe was asked to provide an update on Willock’s injury, revealing his hope that the midfielder hasn’t suffered a significant injury: "I don't have a major update yet but it didn't look great on the pitch.

“But at this moment, it doesn't look like a major, major injury. And fingers crossed it's not, because Joe has suffered enough. Hopefully he's okay.”

Willock began on the left of a midfield three at the Suwon World Cup Stadium with Sandro Tonali and Lewis Miley making up the rest of the trio. Sean Longstaff’s move to Leeds United could offer Miley and Willock an opportunity to play more this season, but they will do well to displace any of Howe’s regular starting trio.

The Brazilian duo of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton did not feature against Team K-League. It is likely that the pair will play against Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul on Sunday.

One positive of Wednesday’s game was seeing Lewis Hall back in a matchday squad for the first time since February. Hall missed the last few months of the season with a foot injury and whilst he was an unused substitute against Team K-League, having him back on the bench is a very good sign.