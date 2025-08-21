Newcastle United latest news: A hotly-anticipated clash against Liverpool is next up for Eddie Howe’s side in the Premier League.

Newcastle United’s second game of the Premier League season, and their first at St James’ Park since the final day of last season, sees them come up against reigning champions Liverpool. Clashes between Newcastle United and Liverpool are always highly anticipated by football fans across the globe, but Monday night’s game could be extra special.

The clash will be played out against a backdrop of Alexander Isak wanting to move to Anfield after a summer of speculation surrounding his future. The Swedish international has been the subject of one bid from Merseyside, one that fell well below Newcastle United’s valuation, and the Reds are yet to return with an improved offer.

Tensions between fanbases of both sides have grown in recent weeks and months with both teams expected to put in full throttle performances when Simon Hooper blows the whistle to kick-off Monday night’s game.

Newcastle United receive major boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Five days out from that game, Newcastle United have received a big fitness boost following pictures of Joe Willock in training with the squad. Willock hasn’t been seen in action since limping off during the final stages of their pre-season defeat against Team K-League in South Korea.

There were great fears for Willock in the initial moments after that injury, although those were swiftly played down by Eddie Howe at full-time. Speaking about the midfielder a few days after that injury, Howe revealed that he would be without the midfielder for around a month, stating: “We initially feared he could have injured part of his Achilles,” United’s head coach said , “but thankfully that wasn't the case. But it looks like he's got a problem with a muscle in the calf.

“So we feel the injury isn't as serious as maybe first feared, which is great news for Joe, but it's still going to keep him out for a number of weeks. How many we're not sure, but early diagnosis is looking four to six, which, although being a blow, is probably much better than the initial thought. So some positive news on Joe Willock.”

An update from Newcastle United on Wednesday, though, revealed that Willock had taken part in training, putting the midfielder ahead of schedule to return to match action. Although he is not expected to start against Liverpool on Monday night, having Willock in contention will be a major boost for Howe as he prepares his side for another very tough Premier League test.

Jacob Ramsey has also trained for the first time with his new teammates after joining from Aston Villa. Newcastle United will pay an initial £39m for Ramsey, with that fee potentially increasing to £43m when add-ons are included.

Ramsey didn’t feature in Saturday’s opener between the Magpies and his former club but could make his bow for his new club on Monday night. Newcastle United haven’t beaten Liverpool in a Premier League match in almost a decade, but famously won the last time the two teams met back in March in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.