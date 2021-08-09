Joe Willock latest as Rafa Benitez 'eyes' Newcastle United raid, Magpies 'make' £15m transfer enquiry

The Athletic revealed on Sunday evening that the Magpies had reached an agreement in excess of £20million with Arsenal for Willock.

Steve Bruce has made no secret of his desire to bring the 21-year-old back to Tyneside after publicly making him his number one target.

There are still a few details to be ironed out but Willock appears to be closing in on a St James’s Park return.

Joe Willock is reportedly closing in on a return to Newcastle United. (Photo by David Klein - Pool/Getty Images)

Here’s the rest of the transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle:

Sean Longstaff linked with Rafa Benitez reunion

Sean Longstaff could reunite with Rafa Benitez at Everton, according to The Times.

Benitez handed the 23-year-old his Premier League debut during the 2018/19 campaign where he became a regular in the starting XI before a knee injury cut short his breakthrough.

Longstaff’s form under the Spaniard brought interest from Manchester United.

With the midfielder entering the final year of his contract, it’s claimed Longstaff to Everton “could materialise”.

Newcastle ask about Nat Phillips

Newcastle have enquired about Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, who is valued in the region of £12-15m.

The Athletic reports that Bruce’s side are among the top-flight clubs – including Burnley, Brighton and Southampton – to ask about the 24-year-old’s availability.

Jurgen Klopp is fond of the player, who made 20 appearances last season, but won’t stand in his way if the right offer arrives.

The Reds are well-stocked in defence following the return of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, plus the arrival of Ibrahima Konate.

