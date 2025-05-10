Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe said there should be ‘no excuse’ from any of his Newcastle United players when it comes to performing to their best levels.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle head into the final three games of the season sitting fourth in the Premier League table as they prepare to take on fifth-placed Chelsea at St James’ Park on Sunday (12pm kick-off).

The match could prove decisive in the battle for Champions League qualification as both sides sit two points ahead of Nottingham Forest in sixth and three ahead of Aston Villa in seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A draw between Newcastle and Chelsea would ensure both sides remain in the top five heading into the final two games while a win could see the losing side drop out of the top five if Forest were to beat Leicester City on Sunday.

Howe will be without midfielder Joelinton for the match due to a knee injury.

“[I] saw Joe yesterday for the first time in a while,” Howe said. “He'd been away getting treatment and returned to Brazil briefly.

“But he's been back in Barcelona for another injection. I think he's feeling pretty good. Whether we see him before the end of the season, I'm not sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Willock has came into the starting line-up in Joelinton’s absence in the past two matches against Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion. The midfielder thought he’d won a penalty in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at The Amex Stadium only for a VAR check to overturn the decision and book Willock for simulation.

After an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign, Willock has been fit for the majority of the current season, yet has still struggled to get a consistent run of matches in the side. His only goals for Newcastle this season have been in the domestic cup competitions, with his last Premier League goal coming over a year ago in a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal.

In Joelinton’s absence, Willock has an opportunity to make an impact for Newcastle at this crucial point in the season.

Eddie Howe reveals message to Joe Willock ahead of Chelsea clash

It has been suggested that in order for players to find their best form, they need a run of starts in the side. Players such as Harvey Barnes and Kieran Trippier have flourished in recent months after having a consistent run of matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the stop-start nature of Willock’s campaign has limited his impact.

So when asked if he needs to keep starting Willock in order to bring out the best in him, Howe responded: “I get the point and to a degree you’re right. Joe is a player of rhythm.

“He is an attacking player who, to play his best game, has to execute a lot of things physically. If you’re not quite 100 per cent match fit, that is difficult to do. I think he has looked better with each game.

“But then, I’ll have four or five other players saying exactly the same, ‘I need games to get my best form’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But what I always say in response is, ‘You should get your match sharpness and rhythm from training because of how we train’ Really, there should be no excuse from anyone, they should be able to come in and hit the ground running.”