Joe Willock is set to be back for Newcastle United ‘very soon’ following a thigh injury picked up against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Willock opened the scoring at Forest before limping off with a thigh issue that ultimately ruled him out of the 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. Willock has had two scans to assess the injury but is now expected to be back in contention shortly after the international break.

This will come as welcome news to head coach Eddie Howe and the player himself after last season’s injury troubles. Howe initially described Willock’s thigh issue as a ‘huge blow’ that ‘didn’t look good’ straight after the penalty win at Forest.

Willock was ruled out for 33 matches in total last season due to various hamstring and Achilles issues. And hen asked about the midfielder’s injury ahead of the Spurs match, Howe said: "Joe had a scan [on Thursday], an early scan, it is relatively good news.

“I don’t think it is a serious injury, but it is early, so we will re-scan again in a few days just to confirm that.”

Joe Willock scoring at Nottingham Forest. | AFP via Getty Images

Now, Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell provided a small update following Willock’s second scan.

“Joe Willock - I know he got injured against Forest, but we all saw what he can bring to this team,” Mitchell said. “He'll be back very soon.”

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, September 15 (4:30pm kick-off). Howe will be without long-term absentees Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Lewis Miley for the match. Willock and Callum Wilson a both doubtful but are understood to be closer to returning to action.