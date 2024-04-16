Joe Willock is set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season for Newcastle United following his latest Achilles injury.

It has been an injury-hit campaign for the midfielder, who has started just five Premier League matches in 202. Willock’s 2022-23 season was cut short due to a hamstring injury and then an Achilles issue that would ultimately keep him out of action for five months.

After briefly returning, Willock suffered a setback with his Achilles that ruled him out for a further three months. The 24-year-old featured in eight consecutive matches for The Magpies before suffering another Achilles issue during the 1-0 win at Fulham earlier this month.

Speaking about Willock, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Joe is still feeling his Achilles. He’s been feeling this problem for a long time. We hoped that he would steadily improve but today was a down day where he didn’t look right and wasn’t able to continue.

“He wasn’t particularly in huge pain but it was enough to mean he wasn’t at his very best.”

Due to the recurring injury problem, a decision has been made to cut Willock’s season short and allow him to fully recover from the issue. Mail Sport have reported that Willock will sit out Newcastle’s final six matches of the Premier League season following a consultation with a specialist.

The plan is to have Willock fit and ready for the start of pre-season. The midfielder played a key role in helping Newcastle finish fourth in the Premier League last season.

While his game time has been significantly limited this campaign, he has still contributed with goals against Manchester United and Arsenal.

Willock’s absence for the remaining seven games will provide Elliot Anderson with an opportunity to get a regular run of matches after an injury-hit campaign himself. Howe recently singled out the 21-year-old for praise after his impressive performance in the 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle are also hoping to welcome back midfield duo Joelinton and Lewis Miley from respective thigh and back injuries before the end of the season. United currently sit sixth in the table and are battling for European qualification for a second successive season.

Here is Newcastle United’s injury list and expected return dates...

