Newcastle United star Joe Willock could be handed his first Premier League star of the season at AFC Bournemouth following Bruno Guimaraes' suspension.

Joe Willock could make his first Premier League start for Newcastle United in almost six months at AFC Bournemouth this Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

The 24-year-old midfielder hasn't started a Premier League match since going off injured in the 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in May. Willock has since returned to action for Newcastle off the bench in league matches while also starting the 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Manchester United and the 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

And Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has been impressed with Willock since his return from injury as he ponders his team in the wake of Bruno Guimaraes' yellow-card suspension.

"Very good," Howe told The Gazette in response to Willock's performances. "I think Joe has done excellently to have the same characteristics that he had before his injury which are big running stats, a big athletic load, speed, quality on the ball - he's had all of those in his small cameos that he's had.

"He had 75 minutes [against Borussia Dortmund] the other night which will have done him the world of good as well."

Ultimately, Willock will provide something very different to Guimaraes in the Newcastle midfield. The Brazilian was handed a one-match ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the 1-0 win over Arsenal last weekend.

"I don't think you can replace Bruno with another Bruno," Howe admitted. "He's very unique, he's got unique qualities and has done very well this season.

"So we will replace him with someone else with different qualities but can still be a really effective player for us. I believe we can cope with his absence but it will be hard because he's such a big player for us."

Newcastle also have Sandro Tonali unavailable for the rest of the season following a betting suspension. Elliot Anderson is also out for an extended period with Howe lacking selection options in his midfield this weekend.