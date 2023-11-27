Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Sven Botman and co ahead of the Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle United have at least 14 players ruled out for Tuesday night's Champions League clash at Paris Saint-Germain (8pm kick-off).

Fresh injury blows to Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock over the international break have added to The Magpies' already lengthy injury list. Eddie Howe's side will be boosted by the return of Lewis Hall after the left-back was ineligible for the 4-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday.

But four more United players are ineligible for the trip to Parc des Princes due to Champions League squad rules. Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Mark Gillespie and Javier Manquillo have been omitted from Newcastle's Champions League squad and can't feature despite the injury crisis.

A number of members of Newcastle's squad are currently nursing long-term injury issues with the situation showing no sign of clearing up.

As a result, Howe could struggle to name a bench with several Under-21s players expected to be called-up into the squad once again.

Newcastle head into the game at PSG needing a result in order to keep their Champions League last-16 hopes alive. The Magpies won the reverse fixture 4-1 at St James' Park last month but have lost consecutive matches against Borussia Dortmund since - seeing them go from top of the group to bottom.

1 . Lewis Hall (ineligible) Lewis Hall is back available after being ineligible to face Chelsea last time out. Expected return: Paris Saint-Germain (A) - 28/11 Photo Sales

2 . Sean Longstaff (ankle) Sean Longstaff completed the match at Bournemouth despite falling awkwardly on his ankle. Howe said after the match it was 'unclear' how the midfielder was feeling afterwards. Eddie Howe said the trip to PSG will come too soon for the midfielder. Expected return: Manchester United (H) - 02/12 Photo Sales

3 . Harvey Barnes (foot) Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for a number of months. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (H) - 26/12 Photo Sales