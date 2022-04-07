2. Callum Wilson - calf

Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. He is still yet to return to full training but has been back on the grass and in the gym. Howe said Wilson is 'slightly behind Kieran but still making good progress'. The Magpies' top scorer said he is hoping to get 'a fair few' games in before the end of the season.

Photo: Ian MacNicol