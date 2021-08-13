The club has re-signed Willock – who spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’s Park – for a fee in excess of £20million.

Willock, 21, has signed a six-year contract at Newcastle, though the deal wasn’t done in time for him to face West Ham United at home on Sunday.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” said Willock, who scored eight goals for United last season. “I loved my time here last season, and I’m really happy to be back and to be a Newcastle United player.

“Leaving Arsenal’s obviously a big step, and I’d like to thank everyone involved with the club for all their support over the years, but this is the right move to the right club at the right time for me.

“I only got one chance to play in front of a smaller number of Newcastle fans as a home player last season, so I can’t wait to step out in front of a packed St James’s Park and experience that atmosphere. Come on you Maggies!”

Willock is the club’s first summer signing, and United head coach Steve Bruce said: said: “I’m absolutely delighted to secure our No.1 target.

"We’ve had to be patient and persistent, but it has been worth the wait to bring Joe back.

Joe Willock celebrates a goal last season.

"I want to thank (managing director) Lee Charnley in particular for the work he has put in to make the deal happen. The club have gone above and beyond to make it possible.

“Joe’s a wonderful young player with all the attributes you want in a midfielder, and he certainly proved that during his time with us last season.

“This is a move I know our supporters really wanted us to make, and I know they’ll join me in giving Joe a very warm welcome back to St James’s Park.”

Willock will again wear the No.28 shirt at United.