Newcastle beat Everton 1-0 last time out at St James’s Park and could move into the top four in the Premier League with a victory at Spurs this Sunday.

But The Magpies do have several injury concerns going into the match and are set to be without a number of key players.

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list as it stands as well as potential return dates…

Joelinton of Newcastle United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Joe Willock – illness

The midfielder has been ‘under the weather’ for the past week or so and has dropped out of Newcastle’s starting line-up as a result.

He will travel to Spurs and is in contention to feature given the current fitness issues in midfield.

What has been said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Howe said: "He's not fully over it, or he wasn't around the Everton game.

"He was still feeling a little under the weather. I'd love to think, with a few more days, he'll be getting closer to 100%."

Potential return date

Advertisement Hide Ad

23/10: Spurs (A)

Joelinton – knee

Joelinton was withdrawn at half-time against Everton on Wednesday night due to a knee injury.

It’s unclear how serious the issue is just yet but he may have to sit out this weekend’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said

“He had a knock to the side of his knee,” said Howe. “It was quite an unusual one, because we thought it was a knock, and hopefully he could run it off.

"Joe’s the type of lad that’s very, very mentally strong, and can play with lots of different things, so when he said he had to come off at half-time, we knew, potentially, there was an issue there. Hopefully, it’s not serious. But, at this moment in time, it’s still slightly unclear.”

Potential return date

Advertisement Hide Ad

TBC (November 2022)

Jonjo Shelvey – hamstring

The midfielder suffered a serious hamstring injury during the 3-2 defeat at Benfica during pre-season, facing a number of months on the sidelines.

But his progress has been better than expected and he returned to the bench at Manchester United on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is yet to get on the pitch this season with Howe insistent on not rushing him back.

Shelvey needs to play just three more first team matches for Newcastle in order to trigger a one-year contract extension, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

What has been said

"Well, he's involved,” said head coach Howe. “Is he ready to start the game? Probably not, at this moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's where he is. He's building his training load, he's building his robustness. What we don't want to do is get right to the end of his time back, push him too early – and then he breaks down.”

Potential return date

23/10: Spurs (A)

Allan Saint-Maximin – hamstring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint-Maximin returned from a hamstring injury from the substitutes bench against Brentford only to re-injure his hamstring again.

He missed the Manchester United and Everton matches and is expected to remain in the sidelines until the end of the month at the earliest.

What has been said

Howe said: "Maxi’s got a very slight irritation of his hamstring. On its own, that would be probably a few days out, but, because it’s the third time he’s done it, we’re going to have to be very careful with his return to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential return date

29/10: Aston Villa (H)

Javier Manquillo – ankle

The Spanish full-back has barely been seen for Newcastle this season having missed the whole of pre-season due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to training this week but is likely to remain sidelined.

What has been said

“Manquillo picked up an ankle injury but he will train [on Friday, October 21], Howe said.

Potential return date

Advertisement Hide Ad

06/11: Southampton (A)

Paul Dummett – calf

Dummett’s involvement has also been minimal so far this season with an appearance in the Carabao Cup in August his only game time so far this season.

The defender has recently suffered another injury issue and will be hoping to be back available before the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said

“Paul Dummett picked up a calf problem, so he’s working his way back to fitness,” Howe said.

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak – thigh

The striker withdrew from the Sweden squad due to injury. It was enough to keep him out of Sweden’s two Nations League matches and he was assessed on his return to Newcastle where a thigh issue was confirmed.

He has since missed the last four Premier League matches and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a major set-back.

What has been said

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alex has just re-injured his thigh,” Howe said. “It’s a similar injury to the first one he picked up with Sweden. He’s going to be out for a while.

"We probably won’t see him before we break for the World Cup.”

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Ritchie – calf

Ritchie picked up a calf injury in training at Newcastle during the international break.

Eddie Howe has suggested the midfielder could be out until after the World Cup break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said

“Matt has picked up a calf problem,” said Howe. “We don’t know whether he’ll be back before the World Cup, but he’s doing well.”

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Darlow – ankle

In September, Karl Darlow suffered a twisted ankle in training, forcing Newcastle to make a move for free agent goalkeeper Loris Karius as a short-term replacement.

Darlow’s injury is not thought to be too serious and as a result he has been included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season.

What has been said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe said: “The injury to Darlow - he was just in training doing normal shot action but he twisted his ankle.”

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Emil Krafth – ACL

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swedish right-back is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and could potentially be out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere.

What has been said

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.”

Potential return date

Advertisement Hide Ad