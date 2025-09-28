Newcastle United v Arsenal: A mouthwatering tie awaits in the Premier League when Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta’s sides meet at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United and Arsenal will reignite their rivalry again this afternoon at St James’ Park. The two sides met on four occasions last season, with the Magpies coming away from those games with three wins, including their first in any competition at the Emirates Stadium in well over a decade.

Eddie Howe’s side were also victorious in this fixture last season in a win that helped kickstart their campaign in November. Howe will be hoping for a similar aftershock this weekend having seen his side victorious just once in the Premier League to date.

To do that, though, they will have to overcome one of the best teams this country has to offer.

Joelinton fires Arsenal warning - and shock Premier League title claim

Matches between Howe and Mikel Arteta’s sides often come with added fireworks, with both sets of players relishing the physical battle that often plays out, particularly in the middle of the pitch. Both sets of midfielders are among the very best the Premier League has to offer with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton a top class trio at Howe’ disposal.

That midfield battle could be where today’s game is won and lost - and Joelinton recognises the physical challenge that awaits him and his teammates: “We’ve had great battles against them in the last few seasons. Sunday is going to be another one and we have to be ready,” the Brazilian said.

“It's going to be a great challenge but we’re playing at home with our fans and have to try our best to win the game. They have a great squad and great players, international players - but we have as well.

“We know their strengths. I'm sure the gaffer is going to put a good plan together to make sure we perform in the best way possible.

“It always is [physical] in the Premier League. It's always a difficult game. If you are not at your best, it's going to be difficult.

“That's the way we play. We are competitors. We want to compete, want to win and every time we go against everybody, we give our best to win.”

Newcastle United enter today’s game with four points fewer than their visitors, but will be full of belief that they can register just a second league win of the season and match an outfit that will be eyeing another Premier League title tilt. Howe’s side have never shied away from a challenge during his tenure at the club and Joelinton believes that Newcastle United can be a match for anyone on their day.

“That's the way we feel against everybody. Every time we step on the pitch, we try to represent Newcastle in the best way possible against any team.

“We believe in ourselves and know we can play against anyone and that's what we try every game.”

On whether Arsenal can win the league, he added: “Yes, they are fighter.

“They are getting closer every year. I don't know if they're gonna win this year.

“Hopefully we will win. But they are one of the favorites. We know they're going to fight until the end so we will do that as well.”