Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes & Co: Newcastle United contract latest as Magpies agree ‘long-term’ deal: photos

Joelinton has signed a new ‘long term’ contract with Newcastle United.

By Joe Buck
Published 11th Apr 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 17:31 BST

Newcastle United have confirmed that Joelinton has signed a new long-term contract with the club. The Brazilian, who is currently sidelined through injury, was among a clutch of players that had entered the final 18-months of their current deal at St James’ Park.

Speaking about the deal, Joelinton said: "I feel great. I feel very happy and my family is happy. A lot of things have happened in my years here. I've learnt a lot and grown a lot, and for me to come here to Newcastle was the best decision of my career.

"I love playing for the club. I love the club, I love the fans. We had a lot of discussions and I always wanted to be here. I'm glad to continue and I hope to have success in the years to come."

Joelinton joined Newcastle United for £40m back in 2019 in what was then a club-record deal. After initially struggling for form as a striker, a shift into midfield forced by Ciaran Clark’s red card against Norwich City back in November 2021 sparked a transformation and a revival of his Magpies career - one that turned him into one of the league’s most dominant box-to-box midfielders.

News that Joelinton has committed his future to the club has ended any transfer speculation surrounding his future. However, there still remains a fair few players who will either become a free agent at the end of the season or are at risk of being sold having entered the final year on their deals.

Here, we take a look at how long each member of Eddie Howe’s first-team squad have got left on their current Newcastle United contracts - including six players that are ‘set’ to leave the club in summer as it stands.

Matt Ritchie - Ritchie is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season.

1. Matt Ritchie

Ritchie is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season.

Paul Dummett - Dummett is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season.

2. Paul Dummett

Dummett is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season.

Mark Gillespie - Gillespie is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season.

3. Mark Gillespie

Gillespie is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season.

Jeff Hendrick - Hendrick is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season.

4. Jeff Hendrick

Hendrick is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season.

