Newcastle United have confirmed that Joelinton has signed a new long-term contract with the club. The Brazilian, who is currently sidelined through injury, was among a clutch of players that had entered the final 18-months of their current deal at St James’ Park.

Speaking about the deal, Joelinton said: "I feel great. I feel very happy and my family is happy. A lot of things have happened in my years here. I've learnt a lot and grown a lot, and for me to come here to Newcastle was the best decision of my career.

"I love playing for the club. I love the club, I love the fans. We had a lot of discussions and I always wanted to be here. I'm glad to continue and I hope to have success in the years to come."

Joelinton joined Newcastle United for £40m back in 2019 in what was then a club-record deal. After initially struggling for form as a striker, a shift into midfield forced by Ciaran Clark’s red card against Norwich City back in November 2021 sparked a transformation and a revival of his Magpies career - one that turned him into one of the league’s most dominant box-to-box midfielders.

News that Joelinton has committed his future to the club has ended any transfer speculation surrounding his future. However, there still remains a fair few players who will either become a free agent at the end of the season or are at risk of being sold having entered the final year on their deals.

Here, we take a look at how long each member of Eddie Howe’s first-team squad have got left on their current Newcastle United contracts - including six players that are ‘set’ to leave the club in summer as it stands.

1 . Matt Ritchie Ritchie is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season. Photo Sales

2 . Paul Dummett Dummett is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season. Photo Sales

3 . Mark Gillespie Gillespie is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season. Photo Sales