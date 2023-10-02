Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle host PSG in their first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over 20 years on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off) before returning to Premier League action at West Ham on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Here is Newcastle’s current injury and unavailable list heading into the matches...

Anthony Gordon (suspension)

Anthony Gordon has arguably been Newcastle’s player of the season so far but will miss the trip to West Ham on Sunday after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Burnley at the weekend.

He will still be eligible to face PSG on Wednesday night in what will be his final match before the international break.

Expected return (after PSG): Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Callum Wilson (hamstring)

Callum Wilson has missed Newcastle’s last two matches due to a ‘very minor’ hamstring injury, according to Eddie Howe. The Magpies boss is hopeful of seeing him back in action before the international break.

Expected return: Paris Saint-Germain (A) - 04/10

Joelinton (hamstring)

Joelinton lasted less than four minutes after coming off the bench against Burnley on Saturday before going down with a hamstring issue. The severity of the injury is unknown at this early stage but it is likely the midfielder will miss the next two matches.

Expected return: TBC (October-November 2023)

Sven Botman (knee)

Dutch defender Sven Botman has also missed the last two matches and is facing a few weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Sven Botman celebrates scoring at Sheffield United.

Emil Krafth (ACL)

Emil Krafth was left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

But the right-back has made good progress in the past few weeks after returning to training and even playing 45 minutes for the Under-21s. It may still take a few weeks to get him back up to speed and ready to be available in first-team matches.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Joe Willock (Achilles)

Joe Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May and still faces at least another month out following an Achilles injury.

In terms of the Champions League, he will be hoping to be back involved in time for the trip to Borussia Dortmund in November. Willock initially picked up a hamstring injury last season before suffering a set-back in his recovery with a fresh Achilles injury.

Expected return: Manchester United (A) - 01/11

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Harvey Barnes is facing three month months on the sidelines with a foot injury following the results of a scan on Monday. The 25-doesn’t require surgery but Eddie Howe has said the winger will not return to training until late December and will require longer before being back available.

Expected return: January 2024

Former Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes could be out for some time thanks to a foot injury.

Javier Manquillo (unavailable)

The Spanish right-back is fit but is ineligible to play against PSG after being left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad.

Expected return: West Ham United (A) - 08/10

Mark Gillespie (unavailable)

Mark Gillespie is another who will miss out on the Champions League matches after being omitted from the squad. The previous match against AC Milan saw 16-year-old goalkeeper Aidan Harris named on the bench.

Expected return: West Ham United (A) - 08/10

Matt Ritchie (unavailable)

Long-serving player Matt Ritchie was back on the bench for Newcastle against Burnley but is not part of the Champions League group stage squad.