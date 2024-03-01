Newcastle United have several players out of contract at the end of the season and others facing uncertain futures at the club.

Four members of Newcastle's first-team squad have contracts that expire in June as the club faces a decision on whether to offer new deals. Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie's deals are up at the end of the season.

There is also uncertainty over the likes of Joelinton and Callum Wilson, whose contracts expire next summer. In order to avoid losing the duo on free transfers, Newcastle will have to either agree a new deal or sell the players this summer.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe admitted selling Joelinton this summer was a 'possibility' though it is his 'absolute priority' to get a new contract sorted for the Brazilian. Wilson agreed a one-year extension earlier this season but there was speculation in January linking him with a move away from the club.

The 32-year-old is currently out injured until the back end of the season.

While Howe confirmed that contract discussions are underway, he insisted every out-of-contract player in his squad has an opportunity to earn a new deal.

“I wouldn’t speak on every individual player," Howe said when. "But conversations will be happening, and possibly have even already happened regarding those individual players.

“Everybody that’s in our squad now has an opportunity to remain in our squad next year, regardless of their contract situation.

"Have we already made a decision on anyone, and decided they won’t be offered a new deal? Absolutely not."

Here is the current contract situation of Newcastle United's players...

