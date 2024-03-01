News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United in talks with £40m midfielder as six first-team players could leave this summer

Newcastle United contracts: Eddie Howe has addressed the contract situation regarding a number of his players.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:37 GMT

Newcastle United have several players out of contract at the end of the season and others facing uncertain futures at the club.

Four members of Newcastle's first-team squad have contracts that expire in June as the club faces a decision on whether to offer new deals. Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie's deals are up at the end of the season.

There is also uncertainty over the likes of Joelinton and Callum Wilson, whose contracts expire next summer. In order to avoid losing the duo on free transfers, Newcastle will have to either agree a new deal or sell the players this summer.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe admitted selling Joelinton this summer was a 'possibility' though it is his 'absolute priority' to get a new contract sorted for the Brazilian. Wilson agreed a one-year extension earlier this season but there was speculation in January linking him with a move away from the club.

The 32-year-old is currently out injured until the back end of the season.

While Howe confirmed that contract discussions are underway, he insisted every out-of-contract player in his squad has an opportunity to earn a new deal.

“I wouldn’t speak on every individual player," Howe said when. "But conversations will be happening, and possibly have even already happened regarding those individual players.

“Everybody that’s in our squad now has an opportunity to remain in our squad next year, regardless of their contract situation.

"Have we already made a decision on anyone, and decided they won’t be offered a new deal? Absolutely not."

Here is the current contract situation of Newcastle United's players...

Karius signed a new one-year deal at Newcastle in the summer but has made just one Premier League appearance since signing.

1. Loris Karius - 2024

Still waiting to make his Premier League debut for Newcastle, three-and-a-half-years after signing. The 31-year-old goalkeeper’s current deal expires at the end of the season after signing a one-year extension over the summer.

2. Mark Gillespie - 2024

Currently on loan at Wigan Athletic with his contract at Newcastle set to expire in the summer.

3. Kell Watts - 2024

Hendrick is still contract to Newcastle until the end of the season but his time at the club is effectively over with the midfielder currently out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. He has been left out of the Wednesday squad for the second half of the season and may not play again this campaign.

4. Jeff Hendrick - 2024

