Joelinton, Chris Wood & Alexander Isak: Newcastle United injury list and expected return dates as Eddie Howe’s side prepare to return to competitive action

Newcastle United currently have several injury and fitness concerns as they prepare to return to competitive action.

Thursday night’s 5-0 friendly win against Al Hilal saw 11 first team players ruled out. Five of those were due to being at the World Cup in Qatar while the other six were down to injury or illness.

And during the match a further two players had to be withdrawn due to injury concerns. Chris Wood was taken off in the first half with a back issue before Joelinton made way in the second half after feeling his hamstring.

Next up for Newcastle is a friendly match against Rayo Vallecano at St James’s Park on Saturday, December 17 (12:3pm kick-off). Eddie Howe’s side then return to competitive action in the Carabao Cup last-16 at home to AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday, December 21.

Here is how Newcastle’s squad is shaping up in terms of absentees and their estimated return dates as it stands...

1. Chris Wood - back Striker Chris Wood was withdrawn in the first half of Newcastle's friendly match in Saudi Arabia. What Howe said: "I think Chris has just got a back problem. I don't think it's too bad." Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H)

2. Karl Darlow - illness The Newcastle goalkeeper missed the friendly match against Al Hilal due to illness. Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H)

3. Matt Targett - illness The left-back also sat out the match in Riyadh due to illness. Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H)

4. Matt Ritchie - calf Ritchie suffered a calf injury in training back in September and just fell short of returning before the World Cup break. What Howe said: "Matt has picked up a calf problem, we don't know whether he'll be back before the World Cup, but he's doing well." Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H)