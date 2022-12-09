Joelinton, Chris Wood & Alexander Isak: Newcastle United injuries and expected return dates - gallery
Joelinton, Chris Wood & Alexander Isak: Newcastle United injury list and expected return dates as Eddie Howe’s side prepare to return to competitive action
Newcastle United currently have several injury and fitness concerns as they prepare to return to competitive action.
Thursday night’s 5-0 friendly win against Al Hilal saw 11 first team players ruled out. Five of those were due to being at the World Cup in Qatar while the other six were down to injury or illness.
And during the match a further two players had to be withdrawn due to injury concerns. Chris Wood was taken off in the first half with a back issue before Joelinton made way in the second half after feeling his hamstring.
Next up for Newcastle is a friendly match against Rayo Vallecano at St James’s Park on Saturday, December 17 (12:3pm kick-off). Eddie Howe’s side then return to competitive action in the Carabao Cup last-16 at home to AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday, December 21.
Here is how Newcastle’s squad is shaping up in terms of absentees and their estimated return dates as it stands...