Newcastle United injury list: Joelinton latest and return dates as duo return to training - gallery
Here is how Newcastle United’s squad is shaping up ahead of Saturday’s friendly match against Rayo Vallecano at St James’s Park (12:30pm kick-off).
All Newcastle players competing at the World Cup in Qatar have now returned home with Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson already back in training on Tyneside. The Magpies squad were out in Saudi Arabia earlier this month for a warm weather training camp.
Eddie Howe’s side also played a friendly match against Al Hilal, winning 5-0 thanks to two goals each from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron as well as a late strike from young substitute Dylan Stephenson. But the match wasn’t perfect for United with both Joelinton and Chris Wood forced off due to minor injuries.
Newcastle will return to competitive action on Tuesday as they host AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup last-16 at St James’s Park (7:45pm kick-off).
Here is Newcastle’s current injury/unavailable list plus potential return dates...