Joelinton was withdrawn in the second half against Al Hilal after netting a brace. The Brazilian went off feeling his hamstring. What Howe said: “Joelinton felt a tightness in his hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull or anything. Fingers crossed, they’re not too bad.” Estimated return date: 20/12 - AFC Bournemouth (H)

Newcastle United injury list: Joelinton latest and return dates as duo return to training - gallery

Here is how Newcastle United’s squad is shaping up ahead of Saturday’s friendly match against Rayo Vallecano at St James’s Park (12:30pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
2 hours ago

All Newcastle players competing at the World Cup in Qatar have now returned home with Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson already back in training on Tyneside. The Magpies squad were out in Saudi Arabia earlier this month for a warm weather training camp.

Eddie Howe’s side also played a friendly match against Al Hilal, winning 5-0 thanks to two goals each from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron as well as a late strike from young substitute Dylan Stephenson. But the match wasn’t perfect for United with both Joelinton and Chris Wood forced off due to minor injuries.

Newcastle will return to competitive action on Tuesday as they host AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup last-16 at St James’s Park (7:45pm kick-off).

Here is Newcastle’s current injury/unavailable list plus potential return dates...

1. Chris Wood - back

Striker Chris Wood was withdrawn in the first half of Newcastle’s friendly match in Saudi Arabia. What Howe said: “I think Chris has just got a back problem. I don’t think it’s too bad.” Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H)

2. Karl Darlow - illness

The Newcastle goalkeeper missed the friendly match against Al Hilal due to illness. Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H)

Photo: Gualter Fatia

3. Matt Targett - illness

The left-back also sat out the match in Riyadh due to illness. Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H)

4. Matt Ritchie - calf

Ritchie suffered a calf injury in training back in September and just fell short of returning before the World Cup break. What Howe said: “Matt has picked up a calf problem, we don’t know whether he’ll be back before the World Cup, but he’s doing well.” Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H)

Photo: Stu Forster

