Here is how Newcastle United’s squad is shaping up ahead of Saturday’s friendly match against Rayo Vallecano at St James’s Park (12:30pm kick-off).

All Newcastle players competing at the World Cup in Qatar have now returned home with Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson already back in training on Tyneside. The Magpies squad were out in Saudi Arabia earlier this month for a warm weather training camp.

Eddie Howe’s side also played a friendly match against Al Hilal, winning 5-0 thanks to two goals each from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron as well as a late strike from young substitute Dylan Stephenson. But the match wasn’t perfect for United with both Joelinton and Chris Wood forced off due to minor injuries.

Newcastle will return to competitive action on Tuesday as they host AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup last-16 at St James’s Park (7:45pm kick-off).

Here is Newcastle’s current injury/unavailable list plus potential return dates...

1. Chris Wood - back Striker Chris Wood was withdrawn in the first half of Newcastle’s friendly match in Saudi Arabia. What Howe said: “I think Chris has just got a back problem. I don’t think it’s too bad.” Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H) Photo Sales

2. Karl Darlow - illness The Newcastle goalkeeper missed the friendly match against Al Hilal due to illness. Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H) Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales

3. Matt Targett - illness The left-back also sat out the match in Riyadh due to illness. Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H) Photo Sales

4. Matt Ritchie - calf Ritchie suffered a calf injury in training back in September and just fell short of returning before the World Cup break. What Howe said: “Matt has picked up a calf problem, we don’t know whether he’ll be back before the World Cup, but he’s doing well.” Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales