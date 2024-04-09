Newcastle United are still in negotiations with Joelinton over a new contract with the Brazilian having entered the final 18 months of his current deal. The Magpies are keen to get him tied down to a new deal at St James’ Park and are in negotiations over a new deal with hopes that a resolution can be found soon.

The Telegraph have reported that there has been progress on a new deal and that the club are ‘close’ to finalising a new deal for the Brazilian. If Joelinton enters the summer transfer window without signing a new deal at the club, however, then they could be forced to sell him, else they risk potentially losing him on a free transfer either next summer, or even in January when he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract deal with foreign clubs. Asked recently about potential progress on negotiations between the club and player, Eddie Howe said: “We’re as we were.”

Joelinton isn’t the only senior player with less than 18 months left on their current contract, however, with Callum Wilson among some of the more high-profile players that have entered the final year and a bit of their current deals.

Wilson, who hasn’t featured since picking up a pectoral injury during their win over Nottingham Forest in February, was linked with a move away from the club in January with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan reportedly interested in his signature. Kieran Trippier, whose future was also thrown into doubt during the winter window amid links to Bayern Munich, is another of the players with just over a year left on their current contract at St James’ Park.

