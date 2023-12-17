Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Fabian Schar, Joelinton, Alexander Isak and co ahead of Tuesday's trip to Chelsea.

Newcastle United suffered some fresh injury blows ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup trip to Chelsea (8pm kick-off).

The Magpies saw Fabian Schar and Joelinton forced off with injuries in Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham at St James' Park. Alexander Isak was also rested for the match as he dropped out of the squad.

Eddie Howe has welcomed Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Dan Burn and now Sven Botman back from injury this month with the injury situation starting to clear up before suffering the fresh blows this week. The Magpies will be looking to reach the semi-final of the Carabao Cup with a win at Stamford Bridge as they look to go one better than last season's runners-up display in the competition.

Newcastle head into the Chelsea game with 12 players doubtful or ruled out of the match. Howe will be hoping to welcome Kieran Trippier back from suspension though the right-back also picked up a knock during United's 2-1 defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last three games against Chelsea, beating The Blues 4-1 at St James' Park last month and 1-0 last season. The Magpies drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge in the final game of last season back in May.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates ahead of the match...

1 . Kieran Trippier (knock) Kieran Trippier was forced off against AC Milan following a knock. After missing Saturday's match due to suspension, he will be pushing to be back involved at Chelsea. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12

2 . Alexander Isak (groin) Alexander Isak missed the win over Fulham due to his ongoing groin issue. Eddie Howe admitted the forward was not 100% fit as he hopes to have him back available at Chelsea. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12

3 . Joelinton (hamstring) Joelinton is a doubt for the Chelsea match after picking up a hamstring injury against Fulham. Expected return: Luton Town (A) - 23/12