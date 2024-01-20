Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and co ahead of Fulham and Aston Villa later this month.

Newcastle United still have several injury concerns as they prepare to return to competitive action next week.

After a welcome two week break, Newcastle travel to face Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, January 27 (7pm kick-off). They will be hoping to end a run of five straight defeats against Premier League opposition.

Eddie Howe's side aren't anticipating any major injury boosts for the match but Jacob Murphy is back in training following surgery on a dislocated shoulder and has a chance of being involved. Callum Wilson is also understood to be close to a return.

But The Magpies have been rocked by a major injury blow to Joelinton, who was forced off with a thigh issue in the 3-0 win over Sunderland in the previous round of the FA Cup. What was initially thought to be a minor injury, with the Brazilian initially playing on, now requires surgery that is set to end his season early.

It leaves Newcastle with just three fit central midfielders in Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and 17-year-old Lewis Miley. Joe White has returned from his loan spell at Crewe Alexandra to help bolster Howe's midfield but is cup-tied for the Fulham match.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury/unavailable list and expected return dates...

1 . Tino Livramento (illness) Livramento missed the Manchester City game due to illness but is expected to be back in contention for Newcastle's trip to Fulham. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01

2 . Jacob Murphy (shoulder) Jacob Murphy made a surprise return from injury against Arsenal, just 10 days after dislocating his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund. Shortly after coming on at St James' Park, the winger suffered another shoulder injury which required surgery. Following the operation, the 28-year-old was ruled out for nine weeks, which has now passed. Howe has confirmed the winger is back in light training. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01

3 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious with an expected return before the end of January. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01