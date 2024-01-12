Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson: Newcastle United injuries & return games after fresh blow - photos
Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided updates on Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy & co heading into Manchester City.
Newcastle United have suffered yet another major injury blow with Joelinton ruled out for at least six weeks.
Joelinton suffered a thigh injury during Newcastle's 3-0 win over Sunderland last time out at the Stadium of Light. The Magpies have 10 players sidelined heading into Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester City at St James' Park (5:30pm kick-off).
Following the Manchester City match, Newcastle have a two-week break before they return to competitive action in the FA Cup fourth round at Fulham later in the month. United head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful of welcoming some players back by the end of the month when Newcastle travel to Aston Villa on a Tuesday night.
It seemed as though Newcastle's injury problems were starting to ease but Joelinton being ruled out potentially until March is yet another set-back in a season of set-backs for Howe's side on the injury front.
Newcastle have been without several key players at any one point since November which has had a negative impact on the pitch. The Magpies head into Saturday's match against Manchester City having lost five of their last six Premier League matches.
Newcastle are unbeaten in their last two meetings against Man City at St James' Park with the sides playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw last season before Newcastle beat City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup back in September.
Here is Newcastle United's injury list and estimated return dates...