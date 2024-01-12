News you can trust since 1849
Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson: Newcastle United injuries & return games after fresh blow - photos

Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided updates on Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy & co heading into Manchester City.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:42 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 11:52 GMT

Newcastle United have suffered yet another major injury blow with Joelinton ruled out for at least six weeks.

Joelinton suffered a thigh injury during Newcastle's 3-0 win over Sunderland last time out at the Stadium of Light. The Magpies have 10 players sidelined heading into Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester City at St James' Park (5:30pm kick-off).

Following the Manchester City match, Newcastle have a two-week break before they return to competitive action in the FA Cup fourth round at Fulham later in the month. United head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful of welcoming some players back by the end of the month when Newcastle travel to Aston Villa on a Tuesday night.

It seemed as though Newcastle's injury problems were starting to ease but Joelinton being ruled out potentially until March is yet another set-back in a season of set-backs for Howe's side on the injury front.

Newcastle have been without several key players at any one point since November which has had a negative impact on the pitch. The Magpies head into Saturday's match against Manchester City having lost five of their last six Premier League matches.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last two meetings against Man City at St James' Park with the sides playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw last season before Newcastle beat City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup back in September.

Here is Newcastle United's injury list and estimated return dates...

Jacob Murphy made a surprise return from injury against Arsenal, just 10 days after dislocating his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund. Shortly after coming on at St James’ Park, the winger suffered another shoulder injury which required surgery. Following the operation, the 28-year-old was ruled out for nine weeks which has now passed. Howe has confirmed the winger is back in light training. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01

Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious but he will miss the match against Manchester City. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea in November. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for another month after receiving injections. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now approaching four months since his injury and Howe has since confirmed the winger has suffered another set-back which will rule him out for at least another month. 'Four to five weeks' was Eddie Howe's latest prognosis in mid December. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02

