Newcastle United have been rocked by a potential major injury blow with Brazilian midfielder Joelinton risking being ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Joelinton was forced off during Newcastle's 3-0 FA Cup win over Sunderland earlier this month with a quad injury. Eddie Howe has officially ruled the player out for 'a minimum of six weeks' though this could be extended significantly should he require surgery to fix the issue.

Various reports claim Joelinton may need an operation and Newcastle are waiting on a decision to be made.

Speaking about Joelinton’s injury ahead of Saturday’s game with Manchester City, head coach Eddie Howe said: “The prospects over the next couple of weeks aren’t good.

"It’s an injury that will make him miss a minimum of six weeks. He’s a huge player for us, it’s a big blow. He’s had a stop-start season.

“He’s got a problem with the tendon in his quad. It’s a very difficult place to get an injury, hence the timeframe. He’s very disappointed. We’ve had to do a job of picking Joe up because he’s very disappointed.”

Joelinton has suffered various set-backs already this season with various thigh issues, having only recently returned from a hamstring injury.

It is yet another injury blow for The Magpies, who are once again into double figures in terms of unavailable players.

Here is Newcastle United's injury list and expected return dates as things stand...

1 . Tino Livramento (illness) Livramento missed the Manchester City game due to illness but is expected to be back in contention for Newcastle's trip to Fulham. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01

2 . Jacob Murphy (shoulder) Jacob Murphy made a surprise return from injury against Arsenal, just 10 days after dislocating his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund. Shortly after coming on at St James' Park, the winger suffered another shoulder injury which required surgery. Following the operation, the 28-year-old was ruled out for nine weeks which has now passed. Howe has confirmed the winger is back in light training. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01

3 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious but he will miss the match against Manchester City. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01