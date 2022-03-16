The Magpies were beaten 1-0 at Chelsea on Sunday to end a nine game unbeaten run in the Premier League. They remain nine points ahead of Everton and the relegation zone with 10 games remaining.
Eddie Howe made four changes for the loss at Stamford Bridge due to injuries and illness but is hoping to have some back available for the trip to Goodison Park this week.
Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock and Joelinton all missed the match while Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser were only able to earn a spot on the bench.
Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier and Federico Fernandez remain sidelined with longer term injuries while there remains a few doubts elsewhere in the squad ahead of the international break.
Here is Newcastle’s injury list in full…
1. Kieran Trippier - foot
The 31-year-old fractured his fifth metatarsal after being stamped against Aston Villa last month and has had to wear a protective boot. He has since had a successful operation and it is hoped he will be back available before the end of the season.
2. Callum Wilson - calf
Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. He is still yet to return to full training but has been back on the grass this week. The Magpies' top scorer said there is 'no definite time frame' for his return with Eddie Howe suggesting we could see him in the final few games of the season.
3. Federico Ferndandez - side strain
The Argentinian defender is yet to start a match under Eddie Howe and has been out with a thigh problem. He returned to the bench against West Ham United and Brentford but was left out entirely for Saturday's win over Brighton. Howe has ruled him out for the next two matches but he was spotted in light training this week.
4. Ryan Fraser - hamstring
Fraser is in contention for a return to the starting line-up at Goodison Park having previously been left out of the XI at Chelsea.
