2. Callum Wilson - calf

Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. He is still yet to return to full training but has been back on the grass this week. The Magpies' top scorer said there is 'no definite time frame' for his return with Eddie Howe suggesting we could see him in the final few games of the season.

Photo: Ian MacNicol