Newcastle United have no reported fresh injuries following Saturday’s 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park.

The Magpies were boosted by the return of Tino Livramento following an ankle injury and Lewis Hall recovering from a quad issue. Livramento came on for the closing stages as Jacob Murphy limped off with what initially looked like a potential injury.

But head coach Eddie Howe said after that match: “I think he had a bit of cramp I believe. I don't think it's an injury.”

With 10 days until they are next in Premier League action at Crystal Palace, Howe will be hoping to have some more players back involved. Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock and Kieran Trippier are understood to be closing in on returns. Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Lewis Miley and Matt Targett will all be pushing to return before the end of the season while Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Sandro Tonali won’t feature again until next season.

Botman and Lascelles have been ruled out until late 2024 following respective ACL injuries while Tonali is currently serving a betting ban which is set to expire in August.

Newcastle currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with six games remaining.

Here is Newcastle United’s injury list and expected return dates heading into the final run of matches...

1 . Joe Willock Willock limped off in the first half of their game against Fulham. Howe confirmed Willock was feeling his Achilles and missed the match against Spurs. Estimated return: Crystal Palace (A) - 24/04. Photo Sales

2 . Miguel Almiron Almiron was also a casualty against West Ham, being replaced just minutes after coming on as a substitute. Estimated return: TBC (late-April 2024) Photo Sales

3 . Matt Targett Targett missed the win over West Ham after suffering a fresh Achilles injury and Howe has revealed that his injury is taking longer to heal than initially anticipated having now missed the matches against Everton, Fulham and Spurs. Estimated return: TBC Photo Sales