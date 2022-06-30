Neymar, 30, is the most expensive football player of all time having signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for £198million in 2017. But his future in the French capital is uncertain, alerting some of world football’s biggest clubs to his potential availability.

Newcastle – whose newfound wealth following their Saudi-led takeover last year has given them some serious clout in the transfer market – have been loosely linked with a potential move for Neymar.

Although the chances of the Brazilian actually joining Newcastle are almost nil, Joelinton admits he’d love to have his fellow countryman as a teammate.

“We can get him a spot,” the Newcastle midfielder told the Cast FC podcast. “Sure, in any team in the world [he could play].

“If he comes [to Newcastle] it will be…I can’t explain it. This man is an idol. Huge in world football so the invitation is done.

"Ney, if you are listening to this, you can come. I’ll run to you all the time! Here at the defence, we assure you [the ball] will come easy.”

Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on April 23, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Joelinton went on to make a request for Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe to call Neymar, who is an international teammate of Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

"His quality, the visibility, so if we have a chance, coach, call-him,” Joelinton added before appearing to suggest that Allan Saint-Maximin’s shirt number would be made vacant. “The number 10 shirt is waiting for him.