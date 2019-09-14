'Joelinton masterclass incoming' – Newcastle United fans react to Steve Bruce's Liverpool team news

Newcastle United have not won at Liverpool since April 1994 – and fans are not convinced that 25-year run is about to end today.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 11:49 am
Updated 8 minutes ago
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United reacts to missing his penalty during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on August 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

There were few surprises in the United XI named by Steve Bruce for this afternoon – Jonjo Shelvey is the only change with Sean Longstaff dropping out.

And here’s how fans reacted to that news on social media.

@Syncopy_ Pierre – “Joelinton masterclass incoming.”

@bruceyslad – “Announce league title.”

@NUFC_Index – “Gutted Longstaff is injured - they're going to run rings around Shelvey today; not a player for a game like this. Otherwise, it's pretty much the best we have, barring Ritchie and maybe Lejeune.”

@JJFletcher7 – “Anything under 4-0 would do today!”

@KKL100812 – “Just hoping to see a lot of effort and togetherness today.”

@chris_armin – “A decent performance is all we can ask for today IMO. So I just hope Almiron can get his first goal. Be even better if it was a last minute equaliser. #NEWLIV #NUFC #AshleyOut”

@dangraham9 – “Shoot on sight against adrian today !! Howay the mags.”

@MaintainSjp – “Only 3 players in the #nufc matchday squad to play the champions of Europe cost over £10m. Mike Ashley that...”

@ArmstrongAndy93 – “4-0 Liverpool. Let’s concentrate on Brighton next weekend, a must win.”

@GeoffWoods1 – “Massive game for Shelvey today, need a top performance from him for us to compete today. I might have swapped Willems for Dummett and brought Fernandez in but otherwise happy enough with the #nufc team today.”