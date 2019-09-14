'Joelinton masterclass incoming' – Newcastle United fans react to Steve Bruce's Liverpool team news
Newcastle United have not won at Liverpool since April 1994 – and fans are not convinced that 25-year run is about to end today.
There were few surprises in the United XI named by Steve Bruce for this afternoon – Jonjo Shelvey is the only change with Sean Longstaff dropping out.
And here’s how fans reacted to that news on social media.
@Syncopy_ Pierre – “Joelinton masterclass incoming.”
@bruceyslad – “Announce league title.”
@NUFC_Index – “Gutted Longstaff is injured - they're going to run rings around Shelvey today; not a player for a game like this. Otherwise, it's pretty much the best we have, barring Ritchie and maybe Lejeune.”
@JJFletcher7 – “Anything under 4-0 would do today!”
@KKL100812 – “Just hoping to see a lot of effort and togetherness today.”
@chris_armin – “A decent performance is all we can ask for today IMO. So I just hope Almiron can get his first goal. Be even better if it was a last minute equaliser. #NEWLIV #NUFC #AshleyOut”
@dangraham9 – “Shoot on sight against adrian today !! Howay the mags.”
@MaintainSjp – “Only 3 players in the #nufc matchday squad to play the champions of Europe cost over £10m. Mike Ashley that...”
@ArmstrongAndy93 – “4-0 Liverpool. Let’s concentrate on Brighton next weekend, a must win.”
@GeoffWoods1 – “Massive game for Shelvey today, need a top performance from him for us to compete today. I might have swapped Willems for Dummett and brought Fernandez in but otherwise happy enough with the #nufc team today.”