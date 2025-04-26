Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is still technically at risk of a Premier League ban - despite avoiding punishment last week.

Joelinton had to go eight Premier League matches without picking up a booking in order to avoid a two-match ban. He missed three due to injury before not being shown a yellow card for a further five games.

The Brazilian successfully avoided suspension after not receiving a caution in Newcastle’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace last week.

Premier League rules state that any player shown 10 bookings inside a club’s opening 32 league matches will be banned for two games.

Although Joelinton was shown his 10th booking of the league season in Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa last time out, it came in the club’s 33rd league match and therefore he avoided a two-match ban.

Joelinton ‘free’ after avoiding two-match ban

When asked about Joelinton avoiding a ban, Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall said last week: “It just goes to show he can do it.

“Of course, that [suspension] was always in the back of our mind and hence we've taken him off in the last two games, probably earlier than when he normally would come off.

“But a testament to Joe, because it's difficult when you're such a physical player like Joe to go that long without receiving a booking, it's difficult but credit to him. Thankfully, now we've avoided that deadline and Joe is free to be Joelinton.”

Although Tindall suggested Joelinton is ‘free’, the midfielder’s is not in the clear just yet.

His foul on Morgan Rogers that earned him a yellow card his 10th yellow card of the season against Aston Villa means there’s still a small chance he could be banned.

How Joelinton could still be banned for Newcastle United

While Joelinton has avoided a two-match ban this season, there is still a small chance he could be handed a three-match ban at the start of next season. The only way that would happen is if he were to pick up a yellow card in each of Newcastle’s remaining five Premier League matches.

That would take him up to 15 yellow cards for the season which brings with it a three-match ban that would carry into the 2025-26 season. But that would mean the Newcastle midfielder setting a new Premier League record for bookings in a season, which currently stands at 14.

All he has to do to avoid such a punishment is not get booked against Ipswich Town at St James’ Park on Saturday.