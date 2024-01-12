Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been ruled out for six weeks after picking up a thigh injury during the 3-0 FA Cup win at Sunderland last weekend.

Joelinton played a key role in the opening goal at the Stadium of Light with his cross being turned in by Sunderland's Dan Ballard. A second half brace from Alexander Isak secured a comfortable win for Eddie Howe's side.

Heading into Saturday's match against Manchester City, Howe confirmed Joelinton would be facing an extended spell on the sidelines. The injury is likely to rule the Brazilian out of the next seven matches.

"The prospects over the next couple of weeks aren't good," Howe added. "It's an injury that will probably see him certainly miss a minimum of six weeks.

"It's a real blow for us, and he's had a very stop-start season unfortunately this year whereas he was so consistent last year."

Newcastle are unlikely to see any players return from injury this Saturday against Manchester City (5:30pm kick-off) at St James' Park with their list of unavailable players into double figures once again. Callum Wilson (calf), Harvey Barnes (foot), Joe Willock (Achilles), Elliot Anderson (back), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Nick Pope (shoulder), Matt Targett (hamstring) Javier Manquillo (groin) and Sandro Tonali (banned) are all unavailable.

