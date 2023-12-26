Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest: Eddie Howe has been handed a major injury boost with Joelinton set to return.

Newcastle United are set to welcome Joelinton back from a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day (12:30pm kick-off).

The Brazilian was forced off with a hamstring injury against Fulham last weekend and has since missed the away trips to Chelsea and Luton Town following a scan.

When asked to provide an update on the midfielder, Magpies boss Eddie Howe said: “Joelinton is not far away. We want to get the right decision.”

But Joelinton has since teased his injury return against Forest by posting a personalised preview of the match on Instagram. Such posts are often a clear indicator of a player's involvement in a match.

Aside from the injury, there is an element of risk involved with Joelinton playing at St James' Park on Boxing Day as he is just one booking away from suspension. The 19 game cut-off point ends today but if the Brazilian were to be booked against Forest, he would be suspended for the trip to Liverpool on New Year's Day.

Sean Longstaff is also one booking away from a one-match ban and is likely to be involved.

Newcastle will have several players ruled out for the game with Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Javier Manquillo and Sandro Tonali all unavailable.

Here's our Newcastle United predicted line-up v Nottingham Forest...

1 . GK: Martin Dubravka Has kept one clean sheet in six matches since his return to the starting line-up. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier While his recent performances have dipped, Trippier has always been a consistent performer at St James' Park. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Returned from a minor injury on Saturday and is likely to keep his place in the side. Photo Sales