It’s the 25-year-old’s third campaign on Tyneside following a club record £40million move from Hoffenhheim in the summer of 2019.

After taking a while to find his feet at the club, Joelinton is now a firm fan favourite having been deployed in a deeper midfield role under head coach Eddie Howe since December.

The Brazilian is only the third South American to win the Newcastle Player of the Year award after Fabricio Coloccini in 2010-11 and Nobby Solano in 2001-02.

Joelinton of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

And the win came as a surprise to Joelinton himself given the impressive run Newcastle have been on since the turn of the year to climb out of relegation trouble. But his hard work has most certainly paid off on the pitch.

"No, I didn't imagine it [would happen],” Joelinton admitted. "The way it always is, I try to give my best – and this season was no different.

"I have simply gone game to game and tried to give my all. I just want to help the team.

"I am very pleased to win the Player of the Year award."

Matches at St James’s Park this season have seen Joelinton regularly serenaded by the crowd with a chant of ‘he’s Brazillian, he only cost £40million’ never far away.

And the final home game of the campaign against Arsenal was no different as the Brazilian put in just the type of combative midfield display that has seen him gain so many plaudits over the past six months.

Joelinton’s low cross forced the opening goal as Arsenal defender Ben White turned into his own net. Bruno Guimaraes then made it 2-0 to secure victory on a memorable night at St James’s Park.

“It's always a special night when you play at St James's,” Joelinton added. “An amazing feeling, amazing support, it was incredible what they did against Arsenal and I'm very happy that we gave them the three points.

"We played really well, we controlled the game, pressed high and played with the ball so we had a lot of control. We have to be very happy with the three points. We just need to keep going until the end against Burnley [on Sunday]."

