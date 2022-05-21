Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Barton on Anderson’s NUFC hopes

Joey Barton believes that Elliot Anderson is capable of breaking into Eddie Howe’s starting eleven next season.

Joey Barton has tipped Elliot Anderson to break into the Newcastle United first-team (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old starred for Bristol Rovers during their promotion winning campaign this season and Barton believes this form can help him back at his parent club:

“I think Elliot is capable of getting in Newcastle’s first team this summer,” Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

“I think if Eddie Howe plays him in some of the pre-season games, he’s a much better player than I was.

“He’s got a real chance of becoming a major player in Newcastle’s first team with the correct guidance in the next period, and what better club can you be at in English football at the minute.”

Eddie Howe has revealed his desire to see Anderson before making any decisions on his future and Barton still holds hopes of re-signing him next season:

“We would want to take them all, but they are somebody else’s players and they kindly loan them to you.

“I am incredibly grateful to Stoke, Newcastle, Barnsley and Cardiff for loaning us their young players and trusting us with their development. If they came available, you would love to have a conversation with them.”

Hugo Ekitike on why Newcastle move didn’t materialise

Reims striker Hugo Ekitike has revealed the reasons why he didn’t join Newcastle United in January.

The Magpies had a deadline day offer for the striker accepted by his club, however, Ekitike has recently told L’Equipe that it simply wasn’t the right time to make the move to Tyneside:

“I have a lot of respect for that big club [Newcastle United]. However, it was all happening very quickly. The timing wasn’t right.” Ekitike said, as picked up by The Mag.

“It was better to stay here (with Reims), to play a full season, to establish myself.

“I consider myself ready for anything. Whether that is staying here, or taking up a challenge that everyone agrees with (elsewhere).”