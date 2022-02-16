Joey Barton wowed by Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson as 'black-and-white fairytale' continues

The 19-year-old midfielder, loaned to the League Two club, managed by ex-Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton, on transfer deadline day, impressed in last night’s 2-0 home win over Sutton United.

Barton said: “He’s a hell of a player. Delighted to have him at the football club. Obviously, my allegiance, my black-and-white fairytale continues.

"I’d love to help them develop one of their younger players, and I’m thankful that they trust us with a boy as talented as Elliot. Credit to him, you wouldn’t think he was playing his third senior start.

"That showcased what we saw in the Sutton away game. He came on in that game, showed real brightness, a real inventive mind, wants to go past people, takes the ball in tight areas. Elliot Anderson will make a lot of the fans sit up and take notice.”

Anderson, promoted to the senior squad last season by then-manager Steve Bruce, made the bench a number of times before being sent out on loan.

The Scotland youth international’s two competitive first-team appearances for Newcastle came away from home against Arsenal last season, and he’s still waiting for his first senior game at St James’s Park.

Speaking before last month’s FA Cup tie against Cambridge United, Anderson said: “I've waited so long for it, probably too long.

"I've been hoping for the past year, really – 'could this be the day?'. I'm still waiting on a proper chance to go out and show them what I can do.”

