PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko has emerged as a possible target for Newcastle United this summer.

The Magpies saw a £45m bid for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga rejected by the east midlands side last week as they look for ways to strengthen their wide options. Elanga was linked with a move to St James’ Park last summer, but PSR constraints ensured that the Magpies did not have the financial muscle to get a deal for him over the line.

Whilst they have reignited their interest in the former Manchester United man once again this summer, other options have emerged if they are again unable to come to an agreement over a fee for Elanga. One of those options is Belgian international Bakayoko.

Who is Johan Bakayoko?

Bakayoko is a 22-year-old winger currently plying his trade at Eredvisie side PSV Eindhoven. PSV were crowned Eredivisie champions last season, overhauling an improbable deficit on Ajax in the final few weeks of the campaign to finish top of the table.

Bakayoko played in all-but four of their league games, scoring nine times to help his side finish at the summit of Dutch football. PSV also reached the last-16 of the Champions League, but were knocked out after being hammered by Arsenal 9-3 over two legs.

Bakayoko, who rose through the ranks at various clubs in his native Belgium before joining PSV from Anderlecht as a 16-year-old, has just over a year left on his current contract at PSV and could be allowed to leave the club this summer to stop him moving on a free transfer in twelve months time. Reports linking Newcastle United with a move for him emerged in January, but the Magpies were unable to move for him due to financial constraints.

Those have now lifted and a move is a possibility this summer. His club are reluctant to see him leave, but Bakayoko’s contract situation may force their hand.

What has Johan Bakayoko said about his future?

Unsurprisingly, the Belgian international has high dreams and high hopes for his playing career - stating last year that he harbours ambitions of winning the Champions league one day: “If I were to leave Eindhoven, it would only be to a club that plays for the prizes just like PSV,” Bakayoko told reporters in the Netherlands.

“Becoming a champion is what I want and win the Champions League. I have the qualities for that.

“I'm ready for the top. But PSV is also a top club, especially if many players from last season stay. And it's nice here.”

Whilst Bakayoko played the majority of matches for his club last season, he was only named in the starting XI in 17 of PSV’s 34 league matches. He was an unused substitute in three of those games and didn’t feature on the final day of the season as they wrapped up the league title with a 3-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam.

He has also been capped 18 times by Belgium, with his only international goal coming in a 3-0 win over Estonia in June 2023. However, Rudi Garcia has not included him in either of his two international squads to date after taking charge of the Red Devils earlier this year.