Newcastle United kicked-off their pre-season preparations with a behind-closed-doors win over Carlisle United on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side have now jetted off to Austria to take part in a training camp. Alexander Isak, Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have all now joined up with the squad after being granted additional time off following the end of the season.

All bar Isak represented their country during the final international break of the season, whilst the Swedish international spent the final few weeks of the season nursing a groin injury. Anthony Elanga, fresh from having his £52m move from Nottingham Forest confirmed by the club, has also joined his new teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those players all missed Newcastle United’s 4-0 win over Carlisle United on Saturday as Howe named two completely different teams at the beginning of each half. A goal in the first 45 minutes from Sean Longstaff put the Magpies ahead before Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Ben Parkinson secured their comfortable win.

Nick Pope began the game between the sticks with Martin Dubravka, his usual deputy, enjoying extra time off after representing Slovakia in June. Odysseas Vlachodimos was also given time off after representing Greece.

Pope was therefore replaced by John Ruddy in the second period - a move that secretly confirmed a contract extension for the former England international. Ruddy, along with Jamal Lewis and Callum Wilson, both of whom have since left the club, was out of contract when last season came to an end.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

The Magpies revealed that Ruddy was in discussions with the club over a new deal, but no official confirmation on whether he had agreed a new extension or not had been communicated. His participation on Saturday, though, suggests that Ruddy has signed a new deal with the club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Ruddy’s role at Newcastle United

A surprise signing last summer, Ruddy was brought to Newcastle United to act as a senior figure in the squad and help the goalkeeping department during training. The former Birmingham City man has not played a competitive senior game during his time in the north east, but is a key figure behind the scenes - a role he revealed he was relishing.

“I've been a professional for 20 years and I started at the bottom of the ladder and worked my way up, so I'd like to think that I can lean on those experiences, personal experiences that I've gained throughout my career to try and help,” Ruddy said last summer.

“As I say, first and foremost, to make sure that I'm trying to improve on a daily basis, which will then help others keep their standards as high as they can be as well. You know, the goalkeeper department is already very strong so to come in and try and add to that and try and make that better, I think, is my first aim.

“And also, you know, be someone around the place that is not demanding in a nasty sense, but I've got high standards for what I expect of myself and others around me. And I think as long as we're all pushing in the same direction in this club, like I say, it's only going one way and we're all desperate for it to happen as well.”