Newcastle United news: Former Magpies striker Jon Dahl Tomasson has been sacked by Sweden after a run of poor results.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has been sacked as Sweden manager following a run of poor results. Sweden are currently bottom of their World Cup qualifying group after a 1-0 defeat at home to Kosovo on Monday night.

Tomasson’s side were also beaten 2-0 by Switzerland last week and whilst their participation at next summer’s World Cup is not impossible, their chances of qualifying for the World Cup do now rest on either an extraordinary set of results during next month’s international break or a Nations League play-off in March.

A statement released by the chairman of the Swedish Football Association, Simon Astrom, confirming Tomasson’s departure read: ‘The Swedish Football Association's board has made the decision to terminate Jon Dahl Tomasson's appointment as national team captain. The decision is based on a lack of results in the World Cup qualifiers.

‘The decision taken by the Swedish Football Association is based on the fact that the men's national team has not delivered the results we hoped for. There is still a chance for a playoff in March and our responsibility is to ensure that we have the best possible conditions to be able to reach a World Cup final. In this regard, we believe that new leadership is required in the form of a new national captain’.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s sacking could be a lifeline for Anthony Elanga

As Sweden’s search for a new manager begins, Anthony Elanga will be hopeful that the next man in the national team’s dugout can help his international career flourish. Elanga, who moved to Newcastle United for £55m during the summer, played just 45 minutes of football during the most recent international break, despite Sweden’s issues in front of goal.

That’s because Tomasson’s favoured 3-5-2 formation forced Elanga to play as either a makeshift wingback or striker. Elanga’s preferred position as a winger did not feature in that system, and thus greatly reduced his game time on the international stage.

Elanga, who came on as a half-time substitute on Monday night, was allegedly critical of the system in a post-match outburst.

Radiosporten's Jonas Enarson claimed Elanga shouted ‘the ------- system has to go,’ in an x-rated outburst in the players’ tunnel.

The Newcastle winger then faced the press shortly afterwards when he was asked about Sweden’s system. In a more measured response, Elanga said: “We also have to take responsibility.

"We have worked on a system, on how we are going to play. Then it may look a little different when you are on the field. And it is also us who are on the field who have to take responsibility.”

The former Manchester United man added: "It's frustrating,” Elanga said. “As a footballer, you always want to play. I was completely healthy.

"I'm disappointed that's clear. I feel refreshed, but you have to respect that [not being picked]. No [explanation from Tomasson], but it's hard to take a break.”