Jon Walters has slammed Michael Chopra over his claims regarding Newcastle United’s players, head coach Steve Bruce and the Magpies’ tactics.

The now retired ex-Stoke City forward, 35, pointed the finger at Chopra on social media after some remarkable claims in an interview with radio station TalkSPORT.

Chopra said: “I’ve spoken to some senior players at the club – I won’t mention names – under Benitez everything was drilled into them on the training pitch: shape, how they were going to play.

“Bruce has come in, and some of the players don’t know their jobs – they’re not really working on their shape.”

In response, Walters said: “1. Not a chance a player at the highest level can’t grasp basic football knowledge. 2. IF they don’t know their jobs..why don’t they grow a pair, go to see the manager and find out? 3. Stop talking 💩.”