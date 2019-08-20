Jon Walters slams Michael Chopra over Newcastle United players claim
Jon Walters has slammed Michael Chopra over his claims regarding Newcastle United’s players, head coach Steve Bruce and the Magpies’ tactics.
The now retired ex-Stoke City forward, 35, pointed the finger at Chopra on social media after some remarkable claims in an interview with radio station TalkSPORT.
Chopra said: “I’ve spoken to some senior players at the club – I won’t mention names – under Benitez everything was drilled into them on the training pitch: shape, how they were going to play.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“Bruce has come in, and some of the players don’t know their jobs – they’re not really working on their shape.”
In response, Walters said: “1. Not a chance a player at the highest level can’t grasp basic football knowledge. 2. IF they don’t know their jobs..why don’t they grow a pair, go to see the manager and find out? 3. Stop talking 💩.”