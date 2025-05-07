Jonathan David #10 of Canada celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against the United States during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League third-place match at SoFi Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer target Jonathan David has named one league he won’t be joining this summer amid Premier League interest.

The 25-year-old striker is set to become a free agent when he leave Ligue 1 side Lille this summer.

David has scored 109 goals in 230 games for the French club, including 25 goals in 46 games across all competitions this season.

The Canadian’s eye for goal and his impressive fitness record make him a sought-after striker for clubs across Europe this summer. But he has already named his preferred destination, and it has now been claimed that another has been ruled out.

Jonathan David set to leave Lille & Ligue 1 this summer

David confirmed in a recent interview that he will not be signing a new deal at Lille and will become a free agent in the summer.

“Yes, I will be free at the end of the season,” David said. “As for my future, I hope to grow, become a better player and play for the biggest clubs in the world, if I can. Do you want any clues about my future?

“You will all know in due time, that is at the end of the season. I will not comment before then. First of all, I want to finish this season well, the end looks exciting and I want to play well and help the team. And when the season is over, the decision will be made and announced.”

And a fresh report from Le 10 Sport claims David has no intention of staying in France amid interest from current second-placed side Marseille. So that at least rules out Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain and the 15 other Ligue 1 sides from signing David this summer.

Newcastle have scouted David this season with the view to a potential summer transfer. But the face stiff competition from clubs across Europe, with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United also linked.

But neither would be his ‘preferred’ move.

Jonathan David names ‘preferred’ transfer destination

Despite interest from Newcastle and other Premier League, David claims his preferred move would be to Spain to play in La Liga.

“I think I can adapt to every league,” he told The Overlap. “Every league has its differences. The Premier League is a lot faster and more physical than all of the other leagues.”

“For me, I grew up watching a lot of La Liga and for me, that would be my preferred league. That is the league that I enjoyed watching the most so one day I would like to play there. Will that happen? I don’t know. We’ll see what the future takes us.”

Jonathan David to compete with Alexander Isak at NUFC?

With Newcastle set to keep Alexander Isak at the club this summer, David would not be a guaranteed starter if he were to sign. The 25-year-old would be viewed as a challenger to Isak and a potential replacement for Callum Wilson.

While that weakens Newcastle hand, the club will be looking to strengthen their attacking options this summer and become a more attractive destination by qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

With three games left to play, Newcastle currently sit fourth in the table, two points inside the Champions League places.