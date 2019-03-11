Jonjo Shelvey has a spiky message for his critics after Newcastle United comeback

Jonjo Shelvey says his critics at Newcastle United can "eat their words".

The midfielder made his comeback from injury in Saturday's 3-2 win over Everton.

Shelvey came off the bench at St James's Park with his team losing 2-1, but two late goals from Ayoze Perez stunned the visitors.

The 27-year-old's future at the club has been questioned during an injury-hit campaign.

And those comments have irritated Shelvey, who carried a thigh problem in the first half of the season.

"People have been saying my future is finished, and I've got no career, so it was just to shut people up really," he told NUFC TV.

"Those who have said I've not got a future at the club – they can watch that, and eat their words now.

"I only played 15 minutes there, but it's a start. I'm happy to be back in the squad. I've had to wait my chance, my turn. I've been training on a Saturday, and then coming over to watch the game.

"It's horrible. You just end up eating loads of food in the box, but I'm just glad to be back out there and back helping my team.

"My aim is to get back into the starting XI, but you can only do that be getting the appearances in and showing the manager what I can do and showing the club club what I can and offer."

On the win, Shelvey said: "It's credit to the lads who have got that never-say-die attitude, and we've just proved it out there to everyone."

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's game away to Bournemouth.