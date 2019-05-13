Jonjo Shelvey hints at summer uncertainty over his Newcastle United future

Jonjo Shelvey hopes he's reminded people of his talents – after a season on the fringes at Newcastle United.

Shelvey scored his first goal in more than a year in yesterday's 4-0 season-ending win over Fulham.

Ayoze Perez, Fabian Schar and Salomon Rondon were also on target at Craven Cottage.

Shelvey opened the scoring with a half volley from a Matt Ritchie corner – and Newcastle didn't look back.

"I thought it was a great team performance and we thoroughly deserved the three points," said the midfielder, who has only started two Premier League games since early November.

"We got the first goal and then continued in great fashion."

Asked about his goal, Shelvey said: "I got caught in two minds. The touch sort of got away from me, and I saw the defender coming, and quickly got my shot off, and it swerved underneath the bar."

Shelvey – who was troubled by a niggling thigh problem for much of the season – ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with United's fans and his family, who were in the away end.

It was a special moment for Shelvey, who has been "down in the dumps" over a lack of football.

"My mum was in the crowd," said the 27-year-old. "It's been a tough, tough season for me. I've been down in the dumps a lot, and they know how much football means to me and how much I want to play week in, week out.

"I've not been a nice person to be around and I owe a lot to my family and to my wife and kids for keeping me positive. That's for my family, that goal."

Shelvey felt that he needed to "put in a performance" ahead of a summer when he will again be linked with moves away from United.

"I needed to put in a performance to get people talking back about me either at Newcastle – or away from Newcastle," Shelvey told NUFC TV.

"At least I've finished with a good performance and a goal. I'll enjoy the summer and see what the summer brings now. To be fair, I'm glad to see the back of this season."