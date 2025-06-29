Former Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is reportedly in talks with Hull City over a potential summer transfer to the MKM Stadium.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelvey is a free agent after being released by Burnley at the end of the season. Shelvey joined Burnley on a short-term contract in January, but made just four appearances in all competitions under Scott Parker.

The Clarets secured promotion to the Premier League, but Shelvey was not seen as part of their first-team plans going forward and was released when his contract came to an end. Shelvey, therefore, is now available to sign as a free agent and, according to Alan Nixon, Hull City are interested in his signature and are in talks over a potential move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers survived relegation to League One on goal difference last season and are looking to build under new boss Sergej Jakirovic. Jakirovic previously worked in Turkey - a country that Shelvey spent some time in during his post-Premier League career.

After leaving Newcastle United in 2022, Shelvey moved to Nottingham Forest but played just a handful of games for the Tricky Trees before falling out of favour with then manager Steve Cooper. The midfielder subsequently departed the City Ground to join Turkish Super Lig side Rizespor before then moving to Eyupspor a season later.

Jonjo Shelvey’s Newcastle United exit

Shelvey’s move to Nottingham Forest was far from the successful transfer he had hoped it would be. At the time, Shelvey was just coming back to fitness having played a key role under Eddie Howe during Newcastle’s rise up the Premier League table away from relegation danger the previous campaign.

An injury saw him sidelined for much of the start of the 2022/23 campaign and despite seeing the Magpies reach a Carabao Cup final, their first major cup final in almost a quarter of a century at that point, Shelvey revealed to Forest TV that he needed a ‘fresh start’ away from Tyneside: “It was a difficult one because my kids are settled there in school so it’s a hard decision to make, but I felt like I needed a fresh start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“I loved my time at Newcastle. I will never ever have a bad word to say about anyone at the club. I’ve got a lot of friends there on and off the pitch that I’ve made and formed friendships that will last a lifetime.

“But I felt, for me, personally, I needed to come away from it and get myself a new challenge. I still feel I’ve got many years left in me so I wanted to come away and really put my football knowledge and experience to another club.”

Whilst Shelvey’s departure in January 2023 left a bit of a hole to be filled in Howe’s midfield, he was eventually replaced by Sandro Tonali that summer who, alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, has started to form a fearsome midfield three. Tonali was signed from AC Milan for £55m and after serving a 10-month suspension has transformed into one of the Premier League’s best midfield players.