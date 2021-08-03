Jonjo Shelvey makes Newcastle United return in friendly defeat to Burnley

Shelvey’s first appearance comes after he sustained a calf-injury before the squad met up for pre-season training in July.

Despite starting on the bench at Turf Moor, it will be a welcome sight for Newcastle fans to see Shelvey, a first-team regular under Steve Bruce, back on the field.

Another welcome sight from today’s game was the man who Shelvey replaced.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United tackles Ivan Cavaleiro of Fulham.

Matty Longstaff made his first start of pre-season, playing the first-half alongside Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick, and then alongside brother Sean and fellow academy graduate Jack Young until he was withdrawn from the field on the hour mark.

There was also a first senior start for Joe White as he continues to impress the Newcastle coaching staff.

Despite not managing to score past Wayne Hennessey in the Burnley goal, Joelinton and Matt Ritchie had some promising efforts during the first 45.

In an effort to build fitness in the squad, Steve Bruce made nine changes at the break which included a mix of first-team players and academy graduates including club captain Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser and Tom Allan.

Newcastle were eventually defeated after Jay Rodriguez slotted home past Mark Gillespie.

Newcastle United: Woodman (Gillespie 46’), Murphy (Allan 46’), Krafth (Schar 46’), Fernandez (Lascelles 46’), Clark (Watts 55’), Ritchie (Jamal Lewis 46’)

Matty Longstaff (Shelvey 60’), Hayden (Young 46’), Hendrick (Longstaff 46’), White (Fraser 46’), Joelinton (Gayle 46’).

No unused substitutes.

