Jonjo Shelvey has rubbished claims that Newcastle United are unable to attract top players because of their location. Shelvey spent seven years on Tyneside, helping the club to promotion from the Championship and then playing a major role as they secured Champions League qualification under Eddie Howe during the 2022/23 season.

Shelvey played under four managers at St James’ Park and was often used as a first-team regular no matter who was in the dugout. The former Liverpool man departed St James’ Park midway through the 2022/23 season to seek new challenges - with Howe admitting at the time he was reluctant to see the midfielder leave.

“It wasn't a decision I wanted to take,” Howe admitted at the time. “It wasn't a premeditated decision for me to say, 'let's do this and take this risk'.

“It was 99% out of my hands that Jonjo was going to leave. We sort of feel a bit of a hole left with his presence gone. But it's happened and now we have to make the best of the situation.”

Jonjo Shelvey rubbishes Newcastle United transfer ‘debate’

Shelvey was effectively replaced by Sandro Tonali at Newcastle United with the Italian international joining from AC Milan in the summer following Shelvey’s departure. As a major name in European football, signing Tonali was a big statement of intent from the Magpies - but Shelvey isn’t shocked that the club can attract big players like the 25-year-old.

“There's this debate about whether Newcastle are able to attract the big players compared to the Manchester clubs and the London clubs but, until you go there, you don't understand what it does to you,” Shelvey told BBC Sport.

“There are loads of things to do. I don't care what anyone says.

“If players are going to listen to this, it's a no-brainer to go there and play football. You will not find love at a football club like I found at Newcastle, with how they take to their players and how much they back you.”

Arguably Shelvey’s biggest goal and biggest contribution in a Newcastle United shirt was his strike against Leeds United at Elland Road in January 2022. The Magpies had won just once in the league before that clash in Yorkshire before Shelvey’s free-kick nestled into the bottom corner and stole all three points.

Following that game, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn were signed and Newcastle ultimately survived relegation - with Leeds also beating the drop on the final day of the season: “If I had not scored that, the club would have gone down!” Shelvey said.

“I'm joking. Looking back at it, you don't realise how big a goal it was and, to be fair, the keeper [Illan Meslier] chucked one in for us. I scuffed the life out of it.

“But I've only got good things to say about my time at Newcastle. I loved it.

“Even when I first got the call about going there, I drove 12 hours from Swansea because of the traffic. I just wanted to get up there, get my medical done and get signed.

“I had experienced playing against Newcastle at St James' Park and you get a real buzz, but you never understand how big the club is until you are there.”