Jonjo Shelvey pushing for Newcastle United comeback

Jonjo Shelvey is edging closer to a comeback for Newcastle United.

The midfielder has been sidelined since early last month, when he suffered an injury in the club's third-round FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers at St James's Park.

Shelvey went to Spain with his team-mates after Monday night's 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux for a five-day training camp.

The 26-year-old won't be involved in Saturday's friendly against CSKA Moscow at the Pinatar Arena, but he could be close to fitness ahead of the February 23 Premier League home game against Huddersfield Town.

Shelvey joined in today's session at a pitch adjoining the team's hotel in Murcia.